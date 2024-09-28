Israel claims Hezbollah leader killed in Beirut attack

“Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world,” the Israeli military said in a statement on Saturday.

Ali Karki, the commander of Hezbollah’s southern front, and additional Hezbollah commanders were also killed in the massive air strike in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh, the Israeli military added.

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced a total of six people were killed and 91 injured in the bombardment, which levelled six apartment buildings. Israeli air raids continued to hammer Beirut’s southern suburbs and other areas of Lebanon into Saturday.

Nasrallah, 64, had led the Iran-backed group for more than three decades, serving as a political and spiritual leader who guided Hezbollah to a place of prominence in Lebanon.