Gaza war ‘should end’: Biden

“We need a ceasefire. We should end this war. It should end, it should end, it should end,” Biden told reporters after casting his early vote in the US presidential election.

He added that he was going to “get out of here, get on a secure line, and follow up on that”.

The US has spent $22.76bn in support of Israel’s war on the besieged enclave and operations against the Houthis in Yemen, according to a report by Brown University’s Watson Institute. The $17.9bn in military aid to Israel since the war in Gaza started a year ago is the highest annual total ever.

A large part of the US-delivered arsenal is munitions, the report said, including artillery shells and 2,000-pound (907kg) bombs.

An Al Jazeera investigation has revealed that the United States and United Kingdom have provided military support to Israel by creating an air bridge that was vital to sustain the intensity of the war on the blockaded territory.

Health authorities in Gaza said Monday that the confirmed death toll in the coastal enclave has surpassed 43,000 while over 101,000 others have been injured. The majority of the dead are women and children.

Israel’s war on Gaza has displaced nearly the entire civilian population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the war.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the Palestinian enclave.