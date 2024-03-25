Israel ready to free hundreds of Palestinians: Report

According to Channel 12 and news website Walla, the group of prisoners Israel is willing to release includes 100 inmates convicted of murder. An unnamed Israeli official, who spoke to the Times of Israel, was more cautious, stating, “Right now, we’re feeling 50/50 about the chances for a deal.”

Israel is also reportedly ready to discuss permitting Palestinian refugees to return to the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously rejected a proposal by Hamas for a truce and prisoner swap, insisting that the Israel Defense Forces are still determined to completely eradicate the group’s presence in Gaza.

An Israeli delegation reportedly met with CIA Director William Burns in Qatar on Saturday as the US has been attempting to persuade the IDF to halt its offensive on Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city that is overcrowded with refugees.

An unnamed Israeli official told Reuters after the meeting that there were still “significant gaps” in negotiations, particularly regarding the proposed ratio of the Israelis and Palestinians involved in the potential swap.

Hamas is yet to respond to the proposal, which, according to the Israeli media, could take a few days.

Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7, after the fighters attacked the occupied territories, killing some 1,100 people and taking more than 250 hostages. Dozens of captives were subsequently freed as part of a series of swaps during the weeklong truce in November. Around 130 hostages are still held in Gaza, according to Israeli officials.

More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel’s operation in Gaza since October 7, according to local authorities.