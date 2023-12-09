Israel even outdoes Daesh: Iran’s FM

“Genocide and infanticide, the use of prohibited weapons, preventing the delivery of water, food and medicine to Gaza, and brutality towards the captives and innocent citizens show the apartheid and occupying Israeli regime is way ahead of Daesh in committing a variety of crimes,” Amirabdollahian said in a post on his X account on Friday.

He warned against the structural collapse of international organizations and the threat to global peace and security in case Israel keeps ignoring warnings by the chief of the United Nations.

“[Israel’s] lack of urgent attention to the warnings issued by the UN secretary general (António Guterres) and the continuation of the White House support for the Israeli regime’s war crimes will lead to the structural collapse of international organizations, global peace and security, and ultimately the decline of human dignity,” the top Iranian diplomat added.

The minister expressed confidence that the failure of the Israeli and US war policy and genocide against Palestine is “very close”.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

More than 17,400 people, most of them women and children, have been killed and over 46,500 others injured in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza.