Israel lays ‘complete siege’ to Gaza Strip

“I have ordered a complete siege to the Gaza Strip,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said following an army’s assessment session.

“There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed (to Gaza),” Gallant added.

The Gaza-based resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It announced the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

In retaliation, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, killing 500 Palestinians and wounding at least 2,700 others.

At least 800 Israelis have been killed and over 2,400 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.