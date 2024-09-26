Israel puts army on alert for possible ground invasion of Lebanon as US warns all-out war possible in ME

Israel’s General Herzi Halevi told soldiers that Israel’s air strikes on Lebanon were being conducted “to prepare the ground for your possible entry” into Lebanon.

“We are preparing the process of a manoeuvre, which means your military boots, your manoeuvring boots, will enter enemy territory, enter villages that Hizbollah has prepared as large military outposts,” according to a statement from the military.

Halevi’s remarks came as Israel called up two reserve brigades to serve in the north, saying their activation would “enable the continuation of combat” against Hezbollah.

Hezbollah and Israel are embroiled in the most intense exchange of fire since their full-scale war in 2006.

But Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh has said no Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon appears imminent, but referred reporters to Israel for questions about its operations and plans.

“It doesn’t look like something is imminent,” deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists.

“We certainly don’t want to see any action taken that could lead to further escalation in the region. We want to see a diplomatic resolution and a solution to prevent an all-out war.”

The US military is not providing intelligence support to Israel for its operations in Lebanon, Singh added.

It came as part of the Israeli regime’s escalation against Lebanon, which has been targeting the country since October 7, when the regime launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

As part of the escalation, Israel has carried out extensive airstrikes against southern and eastern Lebanon, killing at least 600 people, including children and women, and wounding 2,000 others.

Hezbollah has been responding to the aggression with numerous operations against the occupied Palestinian territories.

On Wednesday Hezbollah fired a ballistic missile at Tel Aviv for the first time. Hezbollah said its Qader 1 ballistic missile targeted the headquarters of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

The escalation is a major challenge to the Biden administration.

Biden has warned a full-scale conflict is possible in the Middle East, but there is also the potential of a settlement in Israel’s war on Gaza and Lebanon.

“An all-out war is possible, but I think there’s also the opportunity – we’re still in play – to have a settlement that can fundamentally change the whole region,” Biden said in an appearance on US broadcaster ABC’s The View.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the risk to the Middle East is “acute” and Washington and its allies are trying to avoid an all-out conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

“With regard to Lebanon, we’ve been working tirelessly with partners to avoid a full-blown war and to move to a diplomatic process that would allow Israelis and Lebanese alike to go back to their homes,” Blinken stated at the start of a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council in New York City.

“Risk of escalation in the region is acute. The best answer is diplomacy, and our coordinated efforts are vital to preventing further escalation.”