Israel says nearly 7,000 rockets fired from Gaza in 2 weeks

“More than 6,900 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel,” the press service said.

Over 1,400 people were killed, over 4,600 were wounded, and more than 200 hostages were taken, it added, noting that at least 1,000 Hamas fighters were “neutralized”.

The latest escalation between Hamas and Israel began on October 7, when the Palestinian fighters launched a surprise attack on multiple locations along the Gaza border in response to Israel’s repeated aggression against Palestinians and desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli massive air strikes on the densely-populated Gaza Strip, has so far killed almost 4,000 people.

Gaza is fast running out of food, water, fuel and medical supplies – all while being pounded by relentless air raids.