Saturday, October 21, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Israel says nearly 7,000 rockets fired from Gaza in 2 weeks

By IFP Media Wire

Over 6,900 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip against Israel during a fortnight of Palestinian-Israeli conflict aggravation, the press service of the so-called Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Saturday.

“More than 6,900 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel,” the press service said.

Over 1,400 people were killed, over 4,600 were wounded, and more than 200 hostages were taken, it added, noting that at least 1,000 Hamas fighters were “neutralized”.

The latest escalation between Hamas and Israel began on October 7, when the Palestinian fighters launched a surprise attack on multiple locations along the Gaza border in response to Israel’s repeated aggression against Palestinians and desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli massive air strikes on the densely-populated Gaza Strip, has so far killed almost 4,000 people.

Gaza is fast running out of food, water, fuel and medical supplies – all while being pounded by relentless air raids.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks