Israel dropped over 22k bombs on Gaza in six weeks: Report

Citing intelligence data supplied to Congress by the US administration, The Washington Post reported that weapons developed by the United States have played a central role in Israel’s brutal onslaught on Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas on Earth.

In just six weeks into the onslaught, the US supplied the occupying regime with at least 15,000 bombs, including 2,000-pound (900 kilograms) bunker busters, as well as 50,000 155mm artillery shells.

The figures suggest Israel dropped roughly one American-made bomb on Gaza for every 100 people living there.

The report quoted unnamed officials as admitting that the US is not conducting “real-time assessments of Israel’s adherence to the laws of war.”

A US official stated the administration was unable to make a contemporaneous evaluation of Israel’s compliance because of a lack of access both to the intelligence Israeli forces’ use for their assaults and to the intentions of the regime’s military commanders.

On Saturday, the US State Department approved the emergency sale of 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition to Israel for about $106.5 million.

The purchase will bypass congressional review, which is usually a requirement for foreign arms sales.

The United States has offered untrammeled support for Israel since October 7, when the usurping entity waged the war on Gaza following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 49,600 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.