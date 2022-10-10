Monday, October 10, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsLocal

Two IRIB hosts step down

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRIB TB

Two famous Iranian radio and TV hosts have stepped down.

One host, Barbod Babaee, said in an Instagram post that after 24 years of working at the IRIB, he will not host any program until “the people of my land are happy”.

Babaee added that he has no motive to continue while people are not feeling well.

The other host that has stepped down is Peyman Sheikhi. He also announced his resignation in an Instagram post.

Sheikhi said he made each and every effort to give people hope while on radio or television and that people’s happiness was important for him.

He also described the Iranian people as worthy of respect and noble and added that he had no motivation to continue.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks