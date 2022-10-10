Two IRIB hosts step down

One host, Barbod Babaee, said in an Instagram post that after 24 years of working at the IRIB, he will not host any program until “the people of my land are happy”.

Babaee added that he has no motive to continue while people are not feeling well.

The other host that has stepped down is Peyman Sheikhi. He also announced his resignation in an Instagram post.

Sheikhi said he made each and every effort to give people hope while on radio or television and that people’s happiness was important for him.

He also described the Iranian people as worthy of respect and noble and added that he had no motivation to continue.