IRIB Chief: Iranian State TV Reporter Captured by Zionists in Gaza

By IFP Media Wire

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) announced that one of the organization's reporters in Gaza has been captured by the Zionist regime and is now in an Israeli prison.

Peyman Jebelli, speaking to reporters about the situation of the detained IRIB reporter in Gaza, stated that based on the follow-ups conducted, this reporter has been captured by the Zionist regime and is still imprisoned within the occupied territories, and is not in Gaza now.

Jebelli added that the family of this reporter initially did not wish for the matter to be publicized.

He also pointed to the launch of the Press TV network in Turkish, stating that the opening of this network is a response to the widespread interest of the Muslim people of Turkey in the programs of Iran’s overseas broadcasting networks, especially the English-language Press TV and the Azerbaijani-language networks.

He added that recently Press TV issued a call for collaboration from Turkey, which received a very positive and widespread reception, and in response to this interest, efforts were made to initiate new activities in Turkish.

