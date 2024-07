The statement reads, “This morning (Wednesday) the residence of Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the political bureau of the Islamic resistance, Hamas, was stuck in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred.”

The Hamas chief was in Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian.

The statement added further investigation is underway and the results will be announced later.