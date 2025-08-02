Saturday, August 2, 2025
IRGC commemorates 1st anniv. of Haniyeh’s martyrdom

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a statement commemorating the first anniversary of the assassination of late head of Hamas’s political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran after the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The statement hails the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Gaza as a reflection of their unwavering commitment to the liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds, saying this is a continuation of the legacy of Haniyeh and other martyrs of the anti-Zionist resistance.

While denouncing the escalating atrocities by the Zionist regime, the IRGC described the deliberate deprivation of Gaza’s population from water, food, and medicine as a “modern genocide” and a blatant violation of international law and human rights.

The statement harshly criticized the silence and complicity of certain Western governments in the genocidal war, noting that these crimes have triggered a growing global backlash and placed international institutions in a historic test of legitimacy and action.

The IRGC underscored that the resilience of Palestinians, backed by regional resistance movements, particularly the people of Iran, has delivered a clear message to Washington and Tel Aviv: victory for the resistance is inevitable, and the liberation of Palestine is near.

The statement also rejected all attempts at promoting a two-state solution, reiterating Haniyeh’s famous stance: “We will never recognize Israel”.

