IRGC commemorates 1st anniv. of Haniyeh’s martyrdom

The statement hails the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Gaza as a reflection of their unwavering commitment to the liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds, saying this is a continuation of the legacy of Haniyeh and other martyrs of the anti-Zionist resistance.

While denouncing the escalating atrocities by the Zionist regime, the IRGC described the deliberate deprivation of Gaza’s population from water, food, and medicine as a “modern genocide” and a blatant violation of international law and human rights.

The statement harshly criticized the silence and complicity of certain Western governments in the genocidal war, noting that these crimes have triggered a growing global backlash and placed international institutions in a historic test of legitimacy and action.

The IRGC underscored that the resilience of Palestinians, backed by regional resistance movements, particularly the people of Iran, has delivered a clear message to Washington and Tel Aviv: victory for the resistance is inevitable, and the liberation of Palestine is near.

The statement also rejected all attempts at promoting a two-state solution, reiterating Haniyeh’s famous stance: “We will never recognize Israel”.