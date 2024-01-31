Iraqi Resistance announces suspension of anti-US military and security operations

The group announced the decision through a statement by Kata’ib Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades), one of its major members, on Tuesday.

“We announce the suspension of military and security operations against the occupation forces,” Hezbollah Brigades’ Secretary-General, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi said in the statement.

Hamidawi cited “consideration for the Iraqi government” as the reason for the decision, without elaborating.

Over the past years, the resistance has been launching countless attacks against bases housing the US occupation forces across the Arab country and neighboring Syria.

Before announcing the pause, it had escalated its attacks against the targets, citing the United States’ complicity in an October 7, 2023-present war of genocide that has been launched by the Israeli regime against the Gaza Strip.

The statement, however, asserted, “We will continue to defend our people in Gaza through other means.”

“We advise the brave fighters of the Hezbollah Brigades to adopt temporary passive defense measures in case of any aggressive American actions…”

The statement, meanwhile, rejected claims made by US officials alleging existence of affiliation between the umbrella group and any foreign party.

“The Islamic Resistance, represented by the Hezbollah Brigades, has resolved to support our oppressed people in Gaza with its own will, without interference from others,” it added.