Monday, January 24, 2022
type here...
SocietySportIFP Exclusive

Iran’s Vafaei makes history, wins snooker ranking title

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Hossein Vafaei became the first Iranian player to win a ranking title with a victory over Welsh professional snooker player, Mark Williams, in the final of the Snooker Shoot Out.

Three-time world champion Williams played just one shot in the final, his break-off shot leaving Vafaei the chance to pot a difficult long red into the corner pocket.

Vafaei went on to make a break of 71 to secure the title and dedicated the victory to his grandmother, who died recently.

“That is for you grandma,” the 27-year-old told Eurosport, adding, “It’s Mother’s Day in Iran and I am very proud I did that. I could not be more happy.

“It’s a big achievement for a country like Iran. Nobody knew about snooker before. Now they know. I’ve been working hard and thank God that finally I win a tournament and make my people proud,” he stated.

Williams was gracious in defeat, saying, “I thought I’d played a pretty good break-off shot there and what a fantastic red that was. To make that break under pressure to win your first tournament, hats off to him.”

Vafaei had looked set to lose his semi-final to Liang Wenbo, only for the Chinese player to miscue and pot the white while attempting a straightforward black off its spot on a break of 48.

Vafaei took advantage with a break of 54 to set up a final against Williams, who had made a clearance of 80 in his semi-final against England’s Robbie Williams.

Sourcesports.yahoo.com
Previous articleYemen says targeted Saudi, Emirati sites with ballistic missiles, drones
Next articleDeputy minister: Iran’s non-oil exports expected to hit $45bn

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks