Iran’s UN mission responds to Israel’s ‘secret documents’ linking Tehran to Oct. 7 Attack

The mission made this announcement on Saturday in response to allegations raised by The New York Times and Wall Street Journal that Israel has gained access to secret documents regarding Iran’s knowledge of the operation.

It pointed out that even the Hamas leadership in Doha, Qatar, has stated they were unaware of the operation, which was designed and managed solely by the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing based in the Gaza Strip.

“Any claim that links this operation to Iran or Hezbollah (the Lebanese resistance movement), either in part or in general, has no value and is considered a fabrication,” the mission emphasized.

The operation, launched on October 7, 2023, came in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified aggression against Palestinians. It saw the fighters storming the occupied territories, taking control of Israeli military bases and illegal settlements around Gaza, killing almost 1,200 and and taking more than 250 Israelis captive.

The Israeli regime brought Gaza under a genocidal war following the operation. The war has so far claimed the lives of over 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded more than 98,000 people.