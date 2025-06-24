Iran’s top security body says armed forces ready to deliver crushing response to US, Israel

Following the imposition of a ceasefire on the Zionist regime, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran stated in a communiqué on Tuesday that, in response to the Zionist enemy’s aggression, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran — in obedience to the command of the Supreme Leader — delivered a crushing response to every act of hostility. In the latest instance, the American base at Al Udeid and subsequently all parts of the occupied territories came under missile attacks.

The Council added that the vigilance, sense of timing, resistance, solidarity, and extraordinary unity of the Iranian people shattered the enemy’s core strategy.

It added, this created an opportunity to fully utilize the endurance and astonishing power of the Islamic fighters during twelve days of bloody and resistance, ensuring that every aggression received a timely and proportionate response.

The Supreme National Security Council concluded that the result of this approach was a divine victory for the nation — one that forced the enemy into regret, compelled it to acknowledge defeat, and brought about a one-sided halt to its aggression.