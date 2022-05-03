Iran’s speaker congratulates counterparts and Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

In separate congratulatory messages to the Parliament speakers of Islamic countries on Monday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote, “Accept my most sincere and warmest congratulations on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the feast of mercy and forgiveness.”

“I believe that, in the current situation, relying upon the sublime teachings of the Holy Quran and strengthening unity and amity will ensure prosperity and well-being of the Islamic Ummah,” he added.

He emphasized, “Through the vigilance and wise guidance of leaders of Islamic countries, I hope that we will witness strengthening of brotherhood, establishing peace and stability and promoting the level of all-out cooperation among Islamic countries.”

Iranian Parliament Speaker took the opportunity to wish success, prosperity and well-being to people and governments of Islamic countries from the God Almighty.