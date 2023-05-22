Iran’s security chief replaced after almost a decade

According to a decree issued by Raisi on Monday, Brigadier General Ali Akbar Ahmadian was appointed as the new secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Ahmadian, 62, is the director of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Strategic Center and a member of the Expediency Council.

He used to serve as the IRGC Navy commander from August 1997 until July 2000. He was also the chief of Staff of the IRGC for seven years.

Ahmadian is a graduate of the University of Tehran in dentistry and has a PhD in strategic management from the Supreme National Defense University of Iran.

His predecessor, Shamkhani, had held the position since September 2013.