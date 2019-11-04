Iran’s President: US Aware of Futility of Sanctions

Speaking at a Sunday session of the cabinet, President Rouhani highlighted Iran’s success to deal with the US plots over the past decades.

“The Americans have now clearly realized that (imposing) sanction in not the path to victory,” the president noted, stressing that Washington’s policy of slapping harsh sanctions on Iran is doomed to failure.

Commemorating the Iranian students on the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, President Rouhani said the anniversary has been designated the national day of fight against the global arrogance in order to enlighten the Iranian generations on the long history of resistance and popular struggle against foreign plots.

Different US administrations have tried various methods to harm Iran over the past decades and have interfered in Iran’s internal affairs, the president added, saying such acts of interference became a concern for the Iranian students who followed the teachings of late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, and triggered a reaction from them.

Every year in early November, the Iranian students mark the anniversary of the takeover of the American embassy with anti-US demonstrations.