Iran’s president names advisor for ethnic minorities’ affairs

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi has appointed Mamosta Abdol Salam Karimi as his advisor for ethnic and religious minorities’ affairs.

The president issued a decree to appoint Karimi to the post.

The decree reads: “Given your valuable record and your commitment, by virtue of this decree, you are appointed as the President’s advisor for ethnic and religious minorities’ affairs. I hope that, by relying on God and striving for justice, revolutionary spirit, democracy, purity and opposition to corruption, rule of law and the provisions of the Covenant of People’s Government Managers, and with your effective and timely follow-up on issues related to ethnic minorities’ affairs, you will work hard to create unity, empathy and solidarity between different ethnicities and religions and advance the goals of the government in line with laws and regulations”.

Raeisi wished Karimi success in his new post.

54-year-old Karimi holds a PhD in Arabic Language and Literature. He also received an Ijtihad certificate from the Great Islamic Center of Western Iran in 1991. Karimi also served as the city of Divandareh’s governor for 5 years.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here