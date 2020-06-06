Iran’s New Parliament Speaker Rejects Deal with US

Iran’s newly-elected Parliament Speaker has implicitly rejected any deal with the United States, saying that negotiation with infidels is not allowed in Islam.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf quoted a verse from Holy Quran on his Twitter page implying that any compromise with infidels is disallowed.

«فَلا تَهِنُوا وَ تَدْعُوا إِلَى السَّلْمِ وَ أَنْتُمُ الْأَعْلَوْنَ وَ اللَّهُ مَعَکُمْ وَ لَنْ یَتِرَکُمْ أَعْمالَکُمْ» مبادا در مبارزه کوتاهی کنید و به کافران پیشنهاد سازش دهید. شما بالاترید چون خدا با شماست و مطمئن باشید نتیجۀ اعمالتان (مقاومت) را بی‌کم‌وکاست به شما می‌دهد. pic.twitter.com/Cr53IsTfIn — محمدباقر قالیباف (@mb_ghalibaf) June 5, 2020

“May you not fall short in the fight (against infidels) and be aware not to offer them a compromise. You are higher because God is with you and you can be sure that He will show you the result of your deeds (resistance),” reads his tweet, which is the translation of the verse he quoted.

Last week, the new parliament speaker in his first major speech at parliament had stressed any negotiation with the United States would be futile.

On Friday, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani vehemently rejected talks with Washington.

The reactions came after Donald Trump on Thursday thanked Iran for releasing Michael White who was imprisoned in the Islamic Republic. He also called on Tehran to start negotiations with his administration before 2020 Presidential election.