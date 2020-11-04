Iran’s IRGC Unveils New Ballistic Missile System amid US Votes

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled a homegrown multiple ballistic missile launcher on Wednesday.

The automated and smart system, used for launching multiple long-range ballistic missiles, has been manufactured by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

The homegrown missile launcher system was unveiled by IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami.

“The launch of our missiles rattles the enemy. Our missile power guarantees the withdrawal of enemies,” the IRGC commander said in the unveiling ceremony.

He also said that the deterrent and defense capabilities give Iran huge power that helps the country demonstrate its political will and impose it on the enemy if necessary.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

In February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.