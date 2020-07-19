Iran’s Foreign Minister Meets Iraqi President in Baghdad

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif had held a meeting with President of Iraq Barham Salih in Baghdad.

In the Sunday meeting, Foreign Minister Zarif and President Salih highlighted the age-old and historic relations between Iran and Iraq, saying the promotion of bilateral ties would benefit the two nations and the regional countries.

The two officials also held consultations about the latest developments in the bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq, a number of major issues for the expansion of the economic and trade ties, the efforts to pursue the case of martyrdom of commanders of the axis of resistance, the most important regional and international issues, and other issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Zarif earlier held separate meetings with his Iraqi counterpart and with Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who is going to visit Iran on Tuesday.

Zarif will travel to Erbil in the afternoon at the invitation of President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani.