Iran’s FM: US accomplice in Israeli massacre of civilians in Gaza

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the comment in a Saturday press conference in Beirut, where he also touched upon the Israeli regime’s failure to make any gains in the recent conflict with resistance groups.

“Netanyahu and the fabricated Israeli regime actually fell on Saturday,” said the top diplomat.

He said Tel Aviv has resorted to the crime of killing innocent civilians in Gaza in a desperate struggle to cover up its ignominious failure.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister referred to media reports regarding the normalization of Saudi ties with Israel.

“The normalization of Saudi Arabia’s relations with the Israeli regime is completely off the table,” he explained.

He then highlighted the significance of the recent Palestinian military campaign against Israel.

“A senior European official told me that the Al-Aqsa Flood operation showed that the issue of Palestine is alive and no one can forget the issue of Palestine in the Middle East,” he added.

He was referring to the recent infiltration of the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, into Israel in which hundreds of Israelis were killed and around 150 others were taken hostage.