Tuesday, December 27, 2022
type here...
Media WirePoliticsLocal

Iranians hold mass funeral for unidentified martyrs

By IFP Media Wire

The Iranian people hold a funeral procession for 200 unidentified martyrs who fell during the eight-year Iraqi-imposed war on Iran in the 1980s.

People of Tehran attended a mass funeral procession for 200 unidentified martyrs whose bones have been recently unearthed three decades after the end of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran.

A huge crowd of people took part in the funeral procession on Tuesday morning, which began at the University of Tehran.

People of different social strata attended the funeral, signifying the Iranian people’s high esteem for martyrs.

The bodies of the martyrs have been retrieved by the missing in action (MIA) search committee of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff. The soldiers had died during various operations in the country’s southwestern and western border areas in the 1980s.

Iraq, under former dictator Saddam Hussein, invaded Iran on September 22, 1980, imposing a bitter eight-year war on its eastern neighbor.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks