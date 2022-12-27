Iranians hold mass funeral for unidentified martyrs

People of Tehran attended a mass funeral procession for 200 unidentified martyrs whose bones have been recently unearthed three decades after the end of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran.

A huge crowd of people took part in the funeral procession on Tuesday morning, which began at the University of Tehran.

🎥 مراسم تشییع شهدای گمنام دفاع مقدس در تهران pic.twitter.com/Hlbuk7I4e8 — خبرگزاری ایرنا (@IRNA_1313) December 27, 2022

People of different social strata attended the funeral, signifying the Iranian people’s high esteem for martyrs.

The bodies of the martyrs have been retrieved by the missing in action (MIA) search committee of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff. The soldiers had died during various operations in the country’s southwestern and western border areas in the 1980s.

Iraq, under former dictator Saddam Hussein, invaded Iran on September 22, 1980, imposing a bitter eight-year war on its eastern neighbor.