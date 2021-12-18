Iranians mark martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh

Black flags of mourning have been hoisted on the dome of the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (AS) in Qom and they are also flying in the streets and squares across the city. Hazrat Masoumeh is the sister of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam.

Mourning ceremonies marking the occasion started on Saturday morning. At the ceremonies lecturers and eulogizers addressed crowds of people commemorating Hazrat Fatemeh’s death.

People across Iran, especially in the holy cities of Qom and Mashhad, mark the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh each year at this time.