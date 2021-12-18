Sunday, December 19, 2021
Iranians mark martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh

By IFP Editorial Staff

People in the holy Iranian city of Qom are mourning the martyrdom anniversary of Fatemeh Zahra, the Prophet Muhammad’s daughter and Imam Ali’s wife.

Black flags of mourning have been hoisted on the dome of the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (AS) in Qom and they are also flying in the streets and squares across the city. Hazrat Masoumeh is the sister of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam.

Mourning ceremonies marking the occasion started on Saturday morning. At the ceremonies lecturers and eulogizers addressed crowds of people commemorating Hazrat Fatemeh’s death.

People across Iran, especially in the holy cities of Qom and Mashhad, mark the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh each year at this time.

