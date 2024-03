On March 30 and 31, 1979, over 98.2 percent of eligible voters approved the founding of an Islamic Republic in the country.

The day was designated as the Islamic Republic Day on the country’s national calendar and is a national holiday.

The Islamic Revolution, under the leadership of Ayatollah Khomeini, led to the toppling of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi on February 11, 1979.

The collapse of the Shah and the Pahlavi regime marked the overthrow of the 2,500-year monarchy in Iran.