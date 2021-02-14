Iranian Women Shining in Higher Education Sector: Minister

Iran’s minister of science, research and technology says Iranian women have had a brilliant performance in the higher education domain.

Mansour Gholami said women have secured great achievements in this sector.

“With their considerable efforts, erudite women have managed to secure great progress and high rankings in the higher education domain which are unique in the region, in the world of Islam and even across the globe,” he added.

The minister said Iranian women have made their presence felt when it comes to gaining knowledge, offering educational services, conducting effective research, carrying out executive and managerial activities, and working in the domain of production within the framework of innovative and technological units.

He said figures and statistics bear witness to the effective presence of women, which can easily be observed in society as well.