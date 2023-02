A video that ricocheted around social media showed Sajjadi on the ground after the air accident on Thursday.

The helicopter, carrying other sports ministry officials along with Sajjadi, crashed due to an unknown cause.

Sajjadi’s aide who was killed has been identified as Esmail Ahmadi.

Other people on board were all injured. Reports say the sports minister has suffered a massive brain hemorrhage due to a severe blow to his skull and is in critical condition.