Iranian president criticizes Western double standards on human rights

The remarks come as Israel has been waging a bloody massacre against Palestine and Lebanon. While around 43,000 people have died in Gaza, hundreds of Lebanese have been killed in Israeli air raids on Lebanon.

President Pezeshkian pointed out that while the US and the West react strongly to individual rights violations in nations like Iran, they ignore the mass murder of innocent people by the Zionist regime, effectively endorsing such crimes.

He made the remarks in separate meetings held in the Iranian presidential office on Monday to receive the credentials of new ambassadors from Sudan, Denmark, Niger, Germany, Qatar, and Norway.

He wished them success and emphasized Iran’s commitment to enhancing relations and cooperation with neighboring and regional countries, as well as other nations worldwide.

The Iranian president reiterated his administration’s policy of cooperation based on mutual respect and interests.

In meetings with the new ambassadors of Sudan and Niger, the president stressed Iran’s determination to expand cooperation and improve bilateral relations in different spheres.

He also highlighted the history of friendly ties with Denmark, Germany, and Norway, expressing his administration’s aim to revive and expand these ties, particularly in economic and commercial fields.

President Pezeshkian also appreciated Qatar’s efforts in establishing a ceasefire in Gaza and emphasized the importance of unity among Islamic countries in opposing the Zionist regime’s crimes.

The new ambassadors expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation and improving bilateral relations during their tenure.