Iranian President urges SCO involvement in resolving Palestine crisis

Speaking at the Shanghai Plus meeting on Monday, Massoud Pezeshkian said what is happening today in Gaza is undoubtedly a stain on human history and a tough test for all nations and governments witnessing these brutal crimes.

Referring to the US and Israeli aggression against Iran in June, Pezeshkian noted that this occurred while the United States was hypocritically sitting at the negotiating table with Iran.

He added that Iran is now being threatened by European countries with the reimposition of international sanctions, even though they have failed to uphold their own obligations, while the Islamic Republic of Iran has been subjected to the most extensive international monitoring of its nuclear activities.

He reiterated Iran’s readiness to seek a diplomatic solution for the peaceful resolution of its nuclear program.The Iranian president further emphasized that Iran’s position as a central link between East and West provides a significant geographic advantage for connecting transit corridors within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Pezeshkian stressed that the world today needs a new understanding and framework for global governance—one that must move away from power-based logic and instead embrace principles of equality and justice.

According to him, the annual SCO summit has, since its inception, been a rare opportunity for dialogue and exchange of views among countries whose common concern has been peace, cooperation, and collective efforts toward building a fairer and more secure world.

He added that the SCO over the past three decades has promoted a new model of regional and international cooperation—one not built on enmity and identity-based confrontation, but on cooperation, mutual trust, and respect for diversity.

The Iranian president said that the SCO’s experience has shown that cooperation, especially among developing countries and emerging economies, can provide practical responses to global challenges, including economic inequality, sanctions pressure, climate change, and transnational security crises.