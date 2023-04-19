Iranian president urges unity among Muslim nations to deter Zionist regime’s aggressions

President Raisi condemned the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression and said there is no doubt that only cooperation among Muslim countries will be effective in deterring such crimes and in helping Palestinians achieve their rights.

The Iranian president also in advance congratulated the Omani government and people on Eid ul-Fitr, marking the end of Muslim month of Ramadan.

He noted that Tehran’s relations with Muscat have a special place in Iran’s foreign policy.

President Raisi and Kiang Haitham bin Tariq Al Said further reviewed bilateral agreements between the two countries. Oman’s sultan for his part expressed pleasure with the level of ties with Iran and stressed the need for implementing bilateral agreements.

He then strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque, adding that Oman will stick to its policy on the issue of Palestine until Palestinians achieve their legitimate rights.