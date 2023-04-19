Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Iranian president urges unity among Muslim nations to deter Zionist regime’s aggressions

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has held a telephone conversation with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said over different issues including the Zionist regime’s aggression and its heinous crimes against Palestinians.

President Raisi condemned the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression and said there is no doubt that only cooperation among Muslim countries will be effective in deterring such crimes and in helping Palestinians achieve their rights.

The Iranian president also in advance congratulated the Omani government and people on Eid ul-Fitr, marking the end of Muslim month of Ramadan.

He noted that Tehran’s relations with Muscat have a special place in Iran’s foreign policy.

President Raisi and Kiang Haitham bin Tariq Al Said further reviewed bilateral agreements between the two countries. Oman’s sultan for his part expressed pleasure with the level of ties with Iran and stressed the need for implementing bilateral agreements.

He then strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque, adding that Oman will stick to its policy on the issue of Palestine until Palestinians achieve their legitimate rights.

