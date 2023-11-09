Iranian president raps “Israeli genocide” in Palestine

President Raisi, during his speech at the 16th ECO Summit in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent on Thursday, lamented the failure of international organizations, particularly the United Nations, in preventing the atrocities and bemoaned the “complicity of the West”, specifically the United States, in supporting the Zionist regime.

President Raisi highlighted the devastating consequences of the war on Gaza, pointing to the loss of nearly 11,000 lives and the blatant targeting of civilian infrastructure like schools, hospitals, and universities in Gaza.

He emphasized that the global outpouring of support for Palestine from diverse nations indicates the issue’s significance in the hearts of people worldwide.

Raisi underscored that countries supporting the Zionist regime are deemed dishonorable, while those backing Palestine are held in high regard.

He stressed the urgency for action, stating that the repercussions of the ongoing atrocities in Gaza would extend far beyond the region.

The Iranian president also expressed Tehran’s commitment, alongside independent nations and international partners, to establish a just global order based on mutual respect and multilateral cooperation.

He affirmed the readiness of emerging economies and developing countries to contribute to shaping this new world order.