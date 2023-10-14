Iranian president urges international action to prevent genocide in Gaza 

In his conversation with the sultan of Oman, President Raisi said Muslim and world countries must take immediate action to stop the killing machine of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

He also said the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperaiton, the Arab League and other international bodies should swiftly put the dire situation in Gaza on their agenda.

The sultan of Oman for his part noted that the policy of displacing the oppressed people of Palestine must not be allowed to happen.

During his talks with the Iraqi prime minister, the Iranian president noted that all Muslim countries need to take immediate action to prevent genocide in Gaza.

He also called for an end to Gaza’s siege, stressing that Iran is ready to take joint action with Iraq and other Muslim nations for this purpose.

For his part, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said the Zionists are bent on exacting revenge with genocide over their heavy defeat at the hands of the resistance fighters.