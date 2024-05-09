More than 15,000 children killed in Gaza since outbreak of war

At least 15,002 children have died in the Gaza Strip since another round of escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, the press service of the enclave’s authorities said on their Telegram channel.

According to the press service, at least 30 children died of malnutrition. In addition, about 17,000 minors have been orphaned or have lost one of their parents as a result of the fighting.

Israel has pounded Gaza in retaliation for Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas which killed less than 1,200 people.

More than 34,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and 78,100 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Nearly seven months into the Israeli onslaught, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is “plausible” that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.