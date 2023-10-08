Iranian pres. discusses developments in occupied territory during high-stakes phone calls

During these calls, the Iranian President addressed the evolving situation in Palestine, underlining Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

The discussions revolved around recent events and ongoing developments in the region, given the prominent roles that both Al-Nakhale and Haniyeh play in Palestinian affairs.

Iran, a staunch supporter of Palestine, emphasized its commitment to standing with the Palestinian people and advocating for their rights on the global stage.

These conversations come at a crucial time, as tensions remain high in the Middle East, especially concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. On Saturday, Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group, initiated a major offensive, launching a significant number of rockets in retaliation for Israel’s actions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and heightened settler aggression.

This operation, dubbed “Al-Aqsa Flood,” has resulted in over 600 casualties among Israeli settlers and forces, with more than 2000 others being injured.