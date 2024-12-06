Iranian MP: West unleashed terrorists to destabilize region 

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, recently travelled to Syria, Turkey, and Iraq as part of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s entourage.

Boroujerdi emphasized that the tour aimed to shore up Syria and Iraq to prevent a recurrence of the tragic events during the Daesh invasion of Iraq snd Syria in 2014.

The Iranian lawmaker attributed regional tensions to the policies of the US, the Israel regime, and their European allies, particularly the UK.

He pointed out that these countries are perpetuating instability to maintain their influence and support the Israeli regime while weakening the resistance front.

Boroujerdi noted, “The swift resurgence of regional terrorists, supported by the US and some regional countries like Jordan and Turkey, poses a threat to regional stability.”

He pointed out Iran’s role in the upcoming Astana talks in Doha, aimed at resolving Syria crisis, and highlighted the importance of reviewing past commitments, especially by Turkey, to ensure they remain adhered to their obligations.

The parliamentarian noted that Qatar, keen on being active in regional developments and thanks to its close relationship with both Turkey and Iran, can act as a mediator.