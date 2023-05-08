Iranian military chief: Global balance of power shifting 

Bagheri made the comment in the Omani capital Muscat to which he’s a paying a visit for talks with the country’s military and political officials.

He added that in the coming days, a big conference on the new world order will happen in Tehran in which Oman will also take part.

Bagheri then described ties between Iran and Oman as excellent, saying, “We believe that the security of maritime borders between Iran and Oman must be beefed up and we are ready to put in place a joint plan on intelligence and join patrolling, especially as part of a bid to fight narco-trafficking.”

The chairman of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also said defense cooperation with Oman is ,expanding, citing joint naval drills by the two countries as an example of this growing cooperation.

He once again invited the Omani side to take part in joint naval drills with Iran.

Bagheri then touched on the issue of Palestine, calling it the key issue for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Muslim world.

Bagheri said today the Zionist regime is under immense pressure and “we are witnessing a division within the regime.”