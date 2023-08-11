Famous Iranian linguist and translator Kourosh Safavi dies

He was the vice-president of Linguistics society of Iran and a leading professor at Allame Tabatabaei University in Tehran.

Some of his works include the books “An Introduction to Linguistics”, “A Dictionary of Linguistics”, “A Look at the Background of Persian Language”, “Seven Commentaries about Translation”, “From linguistics to Literature”, “Some Commentaries on Linguistics”, “An Introduction to Semantics”, “Logic in Linguistics”, “From Linguistics to Literature, “Applied Semantics”, “Descriptive Culture of Semantics”, “Literature from a Linguistic Perspective”, “Languages of the World: 4 Essays on Linguistics”.

Safavi got his bachelor’s degree of German language in 1971 and master’s degree of Linguistics in 1979 and his Linguistics doctorate in 1993 from Tehran university.