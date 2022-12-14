Iranian freestyle wrestler among world’s top 5

The United World Wrestling, the international governing body for the sport of amateur wrestling, announced the five candidates to be named as the best freestyle wrestlers in the world in the current year.

Ghasempour, who is wrestling in the 92-kilogram weight category and is a two-time world champion, is among the top five freestyle wrestlers in 2022.

Ghasempour from Iran, Jordan Burroughs and Kyle Snyder both from the United States, Rei Higuchi from Japan, and Taha Akgül from Turkiye are the five nominees for the best freestyle wrestlers of the year.

The Iranian wrestler has been nominated to be on the list because of his excellent performance in Belgrade, Serbia, during the 2022 World Wrestling Championships, and bagging gold medal for the second year in a row, when he succeeded in defeating J’den Cox, the American wrestler.

The freestyle wrestling team from Iran became the runner-up at the 2022 Freestyle Wrestling World Cup in the US.