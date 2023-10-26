Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman: Hamas ready to free captives 

Kanaani made the comment in an interview with France 24 News Channel.

He noted that some other countries contacted Iran and discussed the issue with Tehran.

According to Kanaani, talks with Hamas happened in both Lebanon and Qatar.

He said Hamas has declared readiness to release the hostages just as it has already freed a number of them.

Kanaani however noted that Hamas informed Iran it can do so only if the fighting stops so that it will be able to sort civilian captives from military ones.

Hamas is said to be holding over 200 captives including some soldiers and high-ranking officers of the Israeli army.