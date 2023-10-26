Iranian FM writes to UN Human Rights Chief, warns of “Gaza genocide”

Hossein Amirabdollahian said the rights commissioner and other UN human rights mechanisms are expected to take measures to immediately stop the regime’s attacks and hold its rulers to account for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In the letter, the Iranian foreign minister pointed to the Zionist regime’s aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip for the second consecutive week that led to the martyrdom and injury of thousands of Palestinian civilians, including women and children, as well as the destruction of Gaza’s residential buildings, civilian facilities, infrastructures, hospitals, schools, places of worship as well as United Nations centers.

He stressed that remarks by the Israeli regime’s authorities along with the large-scale and systematic attacks by the Zionist troops in the Gaza Strip indicate that this is a campaign for the genocide of the Palestinian people.

Amirabdollahian further said that the attacks by the Zionist regime have become so intensified that show they are aimed at mass killing the Palestinian people in Gaza. According to the latest figures based on a report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), over 700 children are estimated to have been killed in Gaza and 2,450 more children have been injured since the beginning of the war on October 7.

The Iranian foreign minister, also underlined that the forced displacement of the Palestinian people by the Israeli regime and the entry of the regime forces into Gaza for “ethnic cleansing” is in stark contradiction with international law.

He added, Palestinians are not safe anywhere in Gaza, because the Israeli regime has imposed a “total blockade” on the tiny strip and illegally cut off water, food, fuel and electricity to the enclave.

The Iranian foreign minister also said that this type of impunity granted despite the Israeli regime’s behavior has emboldened it to commit crimes.