Iranian FM: Iran won’t stand idly by if Israel’s aggression continues

He said all hands in the region are on the triggers and that the possible expansion of the war will be detrimental to the US as well.

Amirabdollahian further said that the Middle East is now like a barrel of gunpowder that could explode any moment.

The foreign minister added that during his meetings with four regional heads of state, he sent a message to the US warning that Washington can’t urge the resistance axis and other countries to exercise restraint while it keeps standing by the imploded Zionist regime.

Amirabdollahian stressed that the US and Israel will be responsible if other resistance movements are dragged into the war.

He expressed hope that the international community will soon put an end to the crimes of the Zionist regime and get the Gaza siege lifted, otherwise it is unclear what’s going to unfold in the Middle East in the hour.

Amirabdollahian’s going to travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Wednesday.

The situation in Palestine tops the agenda of talks at the OIC meeting.