Iranian filmmakers gather outside Evin prison to get word on colleague Alidousti

They included Rakhshan Banietemad, Peyman Maadi. Azadeh Samadi, Sahar Dolatshahi, Ali Sarabi, Maral Baniadam, Mastaneh Mohajed, Rashidi and Morteza Farshbaf, while Taraneh Alidousti’s father Hamid Alidousti, a fomer footballer, also joined the group.

Taraneh Alidousti was arrested on Saturday over her recent comments about the execution of Mohsen Shekari, a young man found guilty of moharebeh, or fight against God, at a court in Tehran.

He was arrested during the recent protests and deadly riots.

Tasnim News Agency accused the actress, Akidousti, of “spreading lies, instigating riots and supporting counterrevolutionary groups”.

Several other actresses were also arrested in the wake of protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Iranian girl Mahsa Amini in police custody 3 months ago. But they were released on bail.