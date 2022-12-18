Sunday, December 18, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveCultureCinemaPoliticsLocal

Iranian filmmakers gather outside Evin prison to get word on colleague Alidousti

By IFP Editorial Staff
Taraneh Alidoosti

A group of Iranian artists including actors, actresses and filmmakers have gathered outside Tehran's Evin prison to get word about famous actress Taraneh Alidousti who is held at the jail.

They included Rakhshan Banietemad, Peyman Maadi. Azadeh Samadi, Sahar Dolatshahi, Ali Sarabi, Maral Baniadam, Mastaneh Mohajed, Rashidi and Morteza Farshbaf, while Taraneh Alidousti’s father Hamid Alidousti, a fomer footballer, also joined the group.

Taraneh Alidousti was  arrested on Saturday over her recent comments about the execution of Mohsen Shekari, a young man found guilty of moharebeh, or fight against God, at a court in Tehran.

He was arrested during the recent protests and deadly riots.

Tasnim News Agency accused the actress, Akidousti, of “spreading lies, instigating riots and supporting counterrevolutionary groups”.

Several other actresses were also arrested in the wake of protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Iranian girl Mahsa Amini in police custody 3 months ago. But they were released on bail.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks