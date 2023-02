Bagheri, who is Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, added that Iran is hopeful the efforts during the negotiations will pay off.

He underlined that Iran is the claimant in the case of the talks aimed at reviving the nuclear deal and that Tehran is ready for negotiations only within the framework of the 2015 agreement.

Iran reduced its commitments under the JCPOA after the US completely withdrew from it under former president Donald Trump and reinstated harsh sanctions on Iran in 2018.