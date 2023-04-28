Iranian defense chief: West policy to revive unipolar order endangering NPT

Speaking at the meeting of the defense chiefs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in New Delhi, General Ashtiani added that the West’s measures in the Ukraine crisis attests to this fact.

The defense minister of Iran said the West uses proxy wars as a tool to gain supremacy in the world.

Genetal Ashtiani warned that the foundations of the arms control regimes as well as the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, NPT, and other international conventions are in danger as a result of such developments.

He stressed that all this has caused the foreign policy doctrine of the Islamic Republic to consider membership in organizations built on multilateralism, such as the SCO, because they can serve as a point for convergence of global common interests and security.

The Iranian defense chief noted that the SCO has been an influential organization since its formation and it needs to push for strengthening policies that create a balance in the international arena.

Ashtiani underlined that the SCO has a responsibility to contribute to the shape of the new emerging world order.

He further spoke about challenges faced by the international community, saying the grave threat that the world faces today when it comes to the fight against terror is the adoption of double standards for this purpose.

Ashtiani referred to the assassination of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani by the US and said that there is no doubt that the killing was nothing but supporting terrorism.

The Iranian defense minister in other comments spoke about Iran’s defensive doctrine.

He said respecting sovereignty of world countries and adopting a non-religious and non-sectarian policy are the unchangeable principles of this doctrine.

Ashtiani said this doctrine’s message is a message of peace and friendship to the region and the entire world.