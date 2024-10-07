Media WireEurope

NATO to enhance defense capabilities due to increased threats: Report

NATO has been advised to expand its military forces and air defense due to increased threats, according to a report by the German newspaper Die Welt.

This includes increasing the number of combat brigades from 82 to 131 and creating new corps and divisions, raising their number from 24 to 38, to meet the minimum defense requirements, according to the daily.

Additionally, NATO must rebuild its ground-based air defense and expand its air and transport capabilities.

These recommendations were approved and signed by the Supreme Commander of NATO in Europe, Christopher J. Cavoli, and the head of the command for transformation, Pierre Vandieu, reflecting the urgent need for stronger collective security in light of growing global threats.

On July 18, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the BBC that NATO allies must prepare for the worst-case scenario of a decade-long war in Ukraine.

“The main message is that the stronger the support for Ukraine and the longer we are willing to commit, the sooner this war can end,” Stoltenberg told the BBC.

“The paradox is that now (Russian) President Putin believes that he can wait us out. So therefore, the war continues.”

Stoltenberg, whose term as secretary general ends in October, has consistently urged NATO allies to increase defense spending amid risks of fracturing among the alliance.

