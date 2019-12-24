The celebrations for the coming of 2020 have started in Iran and other countries ahead of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH).

In a predominantly Muslim Iran, Armenian Christians represent one percent of the population. The majority of Christians live in the capital Tehran and the city of Isfahan.

During the last days of December every year, one can see huge crowds of people in the Christian-majority streets and neighbourhoods of Tehran where Christians, mostly Armenians and Assyrians, are in the majority.

Christians, and even Muslims, annually go shopping on these streets ahead of new Christian year.

What follows are ISNA’s photos of the Christmas shopping at Tehran’s Mirza-ye Shirazi Street: