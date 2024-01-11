Thursday, January 11, 2024
Iranian army seizes American oil tanker in the Sea of Oman

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Navy

The Public Relations Department of the Navy for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army has officially declared the seizure of an American oil tanker in the waters off the Sea of Oman, citing a court order as the basis for the action.

The incident, located 50 nautical miles east of the coast of Oman, was initially reported by the Sky News Arabic channel, quoting the British Maritime Trade Operations Organization.

The Organization further revealed that Muscat authorities are actively investigating the security breach along the east coast of Oman, with reports indicating armed forces boarding the targeted vessel. The Organization says it has been unable to establish communication with the ship, heightening the urgency of the situation.

In response to the escalating tensions, the Organization also issued a statement advising all ships to exercise vigilance and promptly report any suspicious activities.

