Iran says won’t wait nuclear deal revival in foreign trade

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Kanaani said Iran remains committed to diplomatic courses, but won’t wait for the result of the negotiations on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran is seriously pursuing efforts to nullify the sanctions without pinning its hopes on the revival of the JCPOA or the US government’s decision about Iran’s trade relations with other countries, he stated.

The spokesman emphasized that Tehran will resort to all legal procedures to restore the Iranian nation’s rights.

“We managed to export our oil and maintain our position in spite of the sanctions. The cruel sanctions have undoubtedly placed limitations on Iran and its partners, but Iran proved that it won’t be restricted by sanctions,” Kanaani added.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who took office in August 2021, has highlighted the economic growth and production boom in Iran under his tenure, saying his administration has not linked the settlement of problems to plans for shaking hands with outsiders or appeasing them.

In an address at the beginning of the Iranian year 1402, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need for Iranian officials to focus on controlling inflation and boosting production.